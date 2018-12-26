Pacers-Hawks, Box

INDIANA (129)

Bogdanovic 3-10 9-10 16, Th.Young 9-12 2-3 21, Turner 5-9 0-0 11, Collison 4-7 1-2 11, Oladipo 5-13 4-6 16, McDermott 1-4 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-12 5-8 19, Joseph 5-7 2-2 14, Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 7-9 1-2 19. Totals 46-83 24-33 129.

ATLANTA (121)

Huerter 1-8 0-0 3, Collins 9-13 1-2 21, Dedmon 6-13 4-4 18, Tr.Young 5-11 5-6 17, Bazemore 14-25 0-2 32, Bembry 2-3 0-0 5, Poythress 0-0 0-0 0, Spellman 1-2 2-2 5, Lin 4-6 2-2 12, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 45-89 14-18 121.

Indiana 32 32 31 34—129 Atlanta 31 36 21 33—121

3-Point Goals_Indiana 13-27 (Evans 4-4, Joseph 2-3, Collison 2-4, Oladipo 2-6, Th.Young 1-1, Turner 1-1, Bogdanovic 1-6, McDermott 0-2), Atlanta 17-36 (Bazemore 4-9, Tr.Young 2-2, Collins 2-3, Lin 2-3, Carter 2-4, Dedmon 2-5, Bembry 1-1, Spellman 1-2, Huerter 1-5, Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 39 (Sabonis 8), Atlanta 41 (Dedmon 15). Assists_Indiana 35 (Collison 8), Atlanta 33 (Tr.Young 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Atlanta 24. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Bazemore. A_15,026 (18,118).

