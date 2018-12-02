Pacers-Kings, Box

Boj.Bogdanovic 10-19 5-6 27, Young 6-8 2-3 14, Turner 6-10 2-3 14, Collison 3-9 3-3 11, Evans 5-12 0-0 12, McDermott 5-8 2-3 14, Sabonis 3-7 0-0 6, Joseph 3-6 0-0 7, Holiday 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 43-83 14-18 110.
Shumpert 3-6 0-0 8, Bjelica 6-12 0-0 13, Cauley-Stein 8-13 1-4 17, Fox 4-16 7-7 15, Hield 6-16 4-4 18, Jackson 3-7 0-2 8, Koufos 0-3 0-0 0, Bog.Bogdanovic 7-12 3-3 23, Williams 4-6 1-4 12. Totals 41-91 16-24 111.
|Indiana
|30
|30
|31
|19—110
|Sacramento
|26
|32
|31
|22—111
3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-24 (Collison 2-3, McDermott 2-4, Evans 2-4, Boj.Bogdanovic 2-6, Joseph 1-2, Holiday 1-3, Turner 0-2), Sacramento 13-29 (Bog.Bogdanovic 4-7, Williams 3-3, Shumpert 2-2, Jackson 2-3, Hield 2-9, Bjelica 1-4, Fox 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Turner 12), Sacramento 46 (Cauley-Stein 13). Assists_Indiana 32 (Collison 12), Sacramento 25 (Fox, Bog.Bogdanovic 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 26, Sacramento 16. Technicals_Hield, Shumpert. A_17,583 (17,608).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.