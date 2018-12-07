Listen Live Sports

Pacers-Magic, Box

December 7, 2018 9:36 pm
 
INDIANA (112)

Bogdanovic 10-18 4-5 26, Young 6-10 0-0 14, Turner 4-7 1-2 10, Collison 1-5 0-0 2, Evans 2-8 6-6 11, McDermott 2-4 2-2 7, Leaf 3-7 2-2 8, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, O’Quinn 6-11 0-0 12, Sumner 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 7-12 0-1 15, Holiday 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 44-93 15-18 112.

ORLANDO (90)

Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, Gordon 8-18 1-3 20, Vucevic 9-17 3-3 22, Augustin 2-6 0-0 5, Fournier 4-11 0-0 9, Iwundu 1-2 0-0 2, Isaac 2-8 2-3 6, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Birch 1-1 2-2 4, Bamba 2-9 0-0 4, Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 5-10 0-0 11, Grant 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 36-89 10-13 90.

Indiana 28 29 29 26—112
Orlando 25 20 25 20— 90

3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-26 (Young 2-2, Bogdanovic 2-6, Turner 1-1, McDermott 1-2, Joseph 1-3, Evans 1-3, Holiday 1-5, Sumner 0-1, Leaf 0-1, Collison 0-1, O’Quinn 0-1), Orlando 8-33 (Gordon 3-6, Grant 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, Ross 1-5, Fournier 1-5, Martin 0-1, Isaac 0-3, Bamba 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 53 (O’Quinn 10), Orlando 47 (Gordon 14). Assists_Indiana 26 (Collison 8), Orlando 20 (Gordon 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Orlando 18. A_17,214 (18,846).

