Pacers-Nets, Box

December 21, 2018 10:02 pm
 
INDIANA (114)

Bogdanovic 5-8 4-4 17, Young 9-16 2-2 21, Turner 7-13 0-0 15, Collison 2-6 1-2 6, Oladipo 8-14 5-6 26, McDermott 1-3 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-11 3-4 17, Holiday 1-3 0-0 2, Joseph 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 44-82 15-18 114.

BROOKLYN (106)

Kurucs 6-11 8-10 24, Hollis-Jefferson 4-9 4-6 13, Allen 3-3 4-4 10, Russell 1-8 0-0 3, Harris 5-8 0-0 13, Carroll 6-12 1-2 16, Dudley 3-6 1-4 10, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 4-12 6-8 15. Totals 33-72 24-34 106.

Indiana 37 22 25 30—114
Brooklyn 27 22 31 26—106

3-Point Goals_Indiana 11-26 (Oladipo 5-9, Bogdanovic 3-4, Turner 1-3, Young 1-3, Collison 1-4, McDermott 0-1, Holiday 0-1, Joseph 0-1), Brooklyn 16-31 (Kurucs 4-5, Dudley 3-4, Harris 3-5, Carroll 3-7, Hollis-Jefferson 1-1, Russell 1-4, Dinwiddie 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 29 (Turner 12), Brooklyn 41 (Davis 10). Assists_Indiana 24 (Oladipo 6), Brooklyn 28 (Russell, Dinwiddie 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 26, Brooklyn 23. Technicals_Hollis-Jefferson, Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson. A_13,302 (17,732).

