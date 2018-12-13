Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Packers fan loses bid to wear team colors at Soldier Field

December 13, 2018 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A Green Bay Packers fan has lost a court battle to wear green and gold on the sidelines of Soldier Field, home of the rival Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Tribune reports a federal judge on Thursday denied a request by Russell Beckman for a temporary restraining order and injunction so he could wear Packers’ attire on the sidelines during pregame warmups before the lawsuit he filed last year is decided.

Beckman has Bears season tickets. A team rewards program lets season ticket holders stand on the sideline during pregame warmups.

The Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, resident argues the Bears’ rule prohibiting fans from wearing opposing team gear on the sidelines violates his rights to free speech.

Advertisement

The Bears face the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley