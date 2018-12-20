Packers-Jets Preview Capsule

GREEN BAY (5-8-1) at NEW YORK JETS (4-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 5-8-1, New York 5-8-1

SERIES RECORD — Jets lead 8-4

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Jets 31-24, Sept. 14, 2014

LAST WEEK — Packers lost to Bears 24-17; Jets lost to Texans 29-22

AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 20, Jets No. 29

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (21), PASS (9).

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (22), PASS (9).

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (22), PASS (28).

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (23), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Packers have won last two meetings between teams, 9-0 in 2010 and 31-24 in 2014. … Packers eliminated from playoff contention with loss last week to Chicago. … Joe Philbin 1-1 as interim coach since replacing fired Mike McCarthy. … QB Aaron Rodgers expected to play after injuring groin last week. He was full participant at practice at start of week. Rodgers had NFL-record streak of 402 passes without interception snapped vs. Bears. His 103.1 career passer rating ranks first in league history. … RB Aaron Jones (knee) placed on injured reserve this week after rushing for 728 yards and eight TDs in 12 games, including eight starts. Jamaal Williams will reclaim starting job. He had 97 yards from scrimmage (55 rushing, 42 receiving) vs. Bears. … WR Davante Adams had eight catches against Chicago and is tied for fourth in NFL with 100 receptions — fourth-best total in franchise history behind Robert Brooks (102 in 1995) and Sterling Sharpe (108 in ’92 and 112 in ’93). Adams ranks fourth in league with 1,315 yards receiving. … LB Clay Matthews looks for third straight game with sack. … Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine served in same role with Jets under Rex Ryan from 2009-12. … LB Blake Martinez third in NFL with 122 tackles. … CB Jaire Alexander one of three rookie CBs with 60 or more tackles (60). … Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold had best overall game in NFL last week, going 24 of 38 for 253 yards and two TDs with no INTs while leading New York to late fourth-quarter advantage. Darnold ranks second among rookies to Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield in both yards passing (2,357) and TD passes (14). Darnold’s 15 INTs are tied with Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger for most in NFL. … WR Robby Anderson has developed chemistry with Darnold lately. He was targeted 11 times against Texans and finished with seven catches for 96 yards and TD. Against Buffalo in previous week, Anderson had four catches for 76 yards and TD on seven targets. … Chris Herndon ranks first among rookie TEs with 32 catches. … RT Brandon Shell placed on IR with knee injury. Brent Qvale or Eric Smith, claimed off waivers from Patriots, likely to start in his place. … S Jamal Adams having breakout season and selected for first Pro Bowl. Adams has two sacks, forced fumble and fumble recovery in last three games. … DL Henry Anderson had career-high three sacks vs. Texans, giving him career-best six this season. … LB Jordan Jenkins leads Jets with seven sacks. … KR/PR Andre Roberts selected for first career Pro Bowl and leads NFL in kick return yards (912), ranks second in punt return yards (312). … K Jason Myers missed two extra points vs. Houston. Myers was selected for first Pro Bowl on strength of five FGs of 55 yards or more — most by kicker in one season in NFL history. … Fantasy tip: Davante Adams is no-brainer to start in your fantasy playoffs, but Williams could be surprise stud against run defense allowing 4.5 yards per carry.

