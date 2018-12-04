Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Packers part with associate head coach Winston Moss

December 4, 2018 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with Winston Moss, the associate head coach in charge of linebackers and a 13-year veteran of the staff

Interim head coach Joe Philbin announced the move late Tuesday, two days after coach Mike McCarthy was fired. Moss was an 11-year NFL veteran linebacker. He has been an NFL assistant for 20 years in all and the associate head coach in Green Bay the past four years.

“We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years,” said Philbin. “We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward.”

Philbin took over for the final four games after McCarthy was let go Sunday after a 20-17 loss at home to Arizona dropped the Packers to 4-7-1. Philbin, a veteran assistant and former Dolphins head coach, is considered a potential candidate for the permanent job.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon