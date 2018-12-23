Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Blackhawks Sums

December 23, 2018 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Florida 1 3 2—6
Chicago 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Murphy 1 (Strome, Perlini), 13:23. 2, Florida, Hawryluk 1 (Haley, Pysyk), 16:21. Penalties_Hawryluk, FLA, (tripping), 6:02; Toews, CHI, (hooking), 9:55; Saad, CHI, (hooking), 19:29.

Second Period_3, Florida, Hawryluk 2 (Matheson), 2:35. 4, Chicago, DeBrincat 17 (Toews, Strome), 4:56 (pp). 5, Florida, Hoffman 17 (Weegar, Vatrano), 16:49 (pp). 6, Florida, McCann 6 (Weegar), 17:20. Penalties_Vatrano, FLA, (delay of game), 4:42; Keith, CHI, (cross checking), 16:11.

Third Period_7, Florida, Malgin 3 (McCann), 0:59. 8, Chicago, Strome 9 (Murphy, Kane), 9:35. 9, Florida, Vatrano 10 (Barkov, Yandle), 18:59. Penalties_Brouwer, FLA, (hooking), 6:20.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-14-4_27. Chicago 9-8-12_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 6-7-3 (29 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Ward 6-6-4 (26-21).

A_21,789 (19,717). T_2:16.

Referees_Tim Peel, Furman South. Linesmen_Derek Amell, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act