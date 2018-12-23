Panthers-Blackhawks Sums

Florida 1 3 2—6 Chicago 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Murphy 1 (Strome, Perlini), 13:23. 2, Florida, Hawryluk 1 (Haley, Pysyk), 16:21. Penalties_Hawryluk, FLA, (tripping), 6:02; Toews, CHI, (hooking), 9:55; Saad, CHI, (hooking), 19:29.

Second Period_3, Florida, Hawryluk 2 (Matheson), 2:35. 4, Chicago, DeBrincat 17 (Toews, Strome), 4:56 (pp). 5, Florida, Hoffman 17 (Weegar, Vatrano), 16:49 (pp). 6, Florida, McCann 6 (Weegar), 17:20. Penalties_Vatrano, FLA, (delay of game), 4:42; Keith, CHI, (cross checking), 16:11.

Third Period_7, Florida, Malgin 3 (McCann), 0:59. 8, Chicago, Strome 9 (Murphy, Kane), 9:35. 9, Florida, Vatrano 10 (Barkov, Yandle), 18:59. Penalties_Brouwer, FLA, (hooking), 6:20.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-14-4_27. Chicago 9-8-12_29.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 6-7-3 (29 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Ward 6-6-4 (26-21).

A_21,789 (19,717). T_2:16.

Referees_Tim Peel, Furman South. Linesmen_Derek Amell, James Tobias.

