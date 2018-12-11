Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Blues Sum

December 11, 2018 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Florida 1 0 2—3
St. Louis 0 0 4—4

First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 14 (Huberdeau), 15:29.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Barbashev 4 (Thomas, Sundqvist), 1:28. 3, St. Louis, Perron 9 (Schwartz), 1:39. 4, St. Louis, Perron 10 (Schenn, Schwartz), 11:12. 5, Florida, Weegar 1 (McCann, Pysyk), 11:46. 6, Florida, Hoffman 15 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 13:14. 7, St. Louis, Schenn 7 (Dunn, Steen), 16:05.

Shots on Goal_Florida 5-13-7_25. St. Louis 10-9-14_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 5-5-1 (33 shots-29 saves). St. Louis, Allen 9-8-4 (25-22).

A_16,255 (19,150). T_2:38.

Referees_Tim Peel, Furman South. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1836: President Jackson submits treaty to remove Missouri tribes to Congress