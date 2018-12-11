Panthers-Blues Sums

Florida 1 0 2—3 St. Louis 0 0 4—4

First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 14 (Huberdeau), 15:29. Penalties_Matheson, FLA, major (high sticking), 0:39; Hunt, FLA, (tripping), 11:29.

Second Period_None. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Perron (too many men on the ice), 14:23; Thomas, STL, (holding), 19:15.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Barbashev 4 (Thomas, Sundqvist), 1:28. 3, St. Louis, Perron 9 (Schwartz), 1:39. 4, St. Louis, Perron 10 (Schenn, Schwartz), 11:12. 5, Florida, Weegar 1 (McCann, Pysyk), 11:46. 6, Florida, Hoffman 15 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 13:14. 7, St. Louis, Schenn 7 (Dunn, Steen), 16:05. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Florida 5-13-7_25. St. Louis 10-9-14_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 5-5-1 (33 shots-29 saves). St. Louis, Allen 9-8-4 (25-22).

A_16,255 (19,150). T_2:38.

Referees_Tim Peel, Furman South. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.