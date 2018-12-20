Panthers-Maple Leafs Sum

Florida 0 0 1—1 Toronto 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 18 (Marner, Rielly), 18:17 (pp).

Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 19 (Rielly, Kapanen), 3:50. 3, Toronto, Kadri 9 (Rielly, Brown), 11:14.

Third Period_4, Toronto, Tavares 22 (Matthews, Kadri), 2:38 (pp). 5, Toronto, Tavares 23 (Marner, Marincin), 5:41. 6, Florida, Borgstrom 1 (McCann, Vatrano), 10:28 (pp). 7, Toronto, Marner 10 (Rielly, Matthews), 15:14 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-8-9_26. Toronto 10-8-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Toronto 3 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 5-7-3 (4 shots-3 saves), Luongo 7-6-1 (22-17). Toronto, Andersen 19-9-1 (26-25).

A_19,329 (18,819). T_2:30.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Steve Miller.

