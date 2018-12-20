Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Maple Leafs Sums

December 20, 2018 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Florida 0 0 1—1
Toronto 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 18 (Marner, Rielly), 18:17 (pp). Penalties_Ekblad, FLA, (interference), 17:20.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 19 (Rielly, Kapanen), 3:50. 3, Toronto, Kadri 9 (Rielly, Brown), 11:14. Penalties_Zaitsev, TOR, (holding), 12:33; Marincin, TOR, (tripping), 17:19.

Third Period_4, Toronto, Tavares 22 (Matthews, Kadri), 2:38 (pp). 5, Toronto, Tavares 23 (Marner, Marincin), 5:41. 6, Florida, Borgstrom 1 (McCann, Vatrano), 10:28 (pp). 7, Toronto, Marner 10 (Rielly, Matthews), 15:14 (pp). Penalties_Petrovic, FLA, (tripping), 2:24; Johnsson, TOR, (slashing), 8:56; Brouwer, FLA, (holding), 14:44.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-8-9_26. Toronto 10-8-8_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Toronto 3 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 5-7-3 (4 shots-3 saves), Luongo 7-6-1 (22-17). Toronto, Andersen 19-9-1 (26-25).

A_19,329 (18,819). T_2:30.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency