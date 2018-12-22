Panthers-Red Wings Sum

|Florida
|2
|0
|0—2
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Florida, Hoffman 16 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 3:09 (pp). 2, Florida, Dadonov 17 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 17:21.
Second Period_3, Detroit, Vanek 5, 10:00.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Florida 9-7-7_23. Detroit 10-8-16_34.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Detroit 0 of 4.
Goalies_Florida, Luongo 8-6-1 (34 shots-33 saves). Detroit, Howard 10-8-4 (23-21).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:29.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Steve Miller.
