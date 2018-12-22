Listen Live Sports

Panthers-Red Wings Sum

December 22, 2018 4:42 pm
 
Florida 2 0 0—2
Detroit 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Florida, Hoffman 16 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 3:09 (pp). 2, Florida, Dadonov 17 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 17:21.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Vanek 5, 10:00.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-7-7_23. Detroit 10-8-16_34.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Detroit 0 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 8-6-1 (34 shots-33 saves). Detroit, Howard 10-8-4 (23-21).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Steve Miller.

