Panthers-Red Wings Sums

Florida 2 0 0—2 Detroit 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Florida, Hoffman 16 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 3:09 (pp). 2, Florida, Dadonov 17 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 17:21. Penalties_Cholowski, DET, (holding), 3:00; Kronwall, DET, (roughing), 9:40; Haley, FLA, (charging), 9:40; McCann, FLA, (tripping), 18:08.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Vanek 5, 10:00. Penalties_Barkov, FLA, (holding), 0:34.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Vatrano, FLA, (holding), 1:42; Jensen, DET, (delay of game), 9:02; Brouwer, FLA, (slashing), 11:28.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-7-7_23. Detroit 10-8-16_34.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Detroit 0 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 8-6-1 (34 shots-33 saves). Detroit, Howard 10-8-4 (23-21).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Steve Miller.

