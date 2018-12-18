Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers’ Rivera says his future up to owner David Tepper

December 18, 2018 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ron Rivera says he wants to return to coach the Panthers next season. He is just not sure if he’ll get that chance.

Carolina is in the midst of a colossal collapse, losing six straight games following a 6-2 start. Rivera addressed questions about his job security Tuesday, saying “I can’t tell you. I have been through this (uncertainty) a couple of times during my first two seasons here, but at the end of the day it comes to one person — that’s the only one that knows.”

That person is owner David Tepper, who bought the team in June.

Rivera says he meets regularly with Tepper and general manager Marty Hurney. The coach says they haven’t discussed his future but likely will at the “appropriate” time.

Advertisement

Rivera is 70-55-1 in eight seasons in Carolina. His contract runs through 2020.

Rivera says his focus is on Sunday’s home game against Atlanta.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth