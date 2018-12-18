Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Sabres Sum

December 18, 2018 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Florida 0 1 4—5
Buffalo 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 25 (Eichel, Reinhart), 3:48.

Second Period_2, Florida, Brouwer 7 (Matheson, McCann), 9:17. 3, Buffalo, Ristolainen 4 (Reinhart, Skinner), 11:08.

Third Period_4, Florida, Barkov 15 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 0:58 (pp). 5, Florida, Dadonov 15, 3:30. 6, Florida, Vatrano 9 (Borgstrom, Dadonov), 4:42. 7, Florida, Dadonov 16 (Barkov), 17:30.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-11-16_36. Buffalo 6-17-9_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 7-5-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 13-9-2 (35-31).

A_17,602 (19,070). T_2:27.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth