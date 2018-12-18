Panthers-Sabres Sum

Florida 0 1 4—5 Buffalo 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 25 (Eichel, Reinhart), 3:48.

Second Period_2, Florida, Brouwer 7 (Matheson, McCann), 9:17. 3, Buffalo, Ristolainen 4 (Reinhart, Skinner), 11:08.

Third Period_4, Florida, Barkov 15 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 0:58 (pp). 5, Florida, Dadonov 15, 3:30. 6, Florida, Vatrano 9 (Borgstrom, Dadonov), 4:42. 7, Florida, Dadonov 16 (Barkov), 17:30.

Shots on Goal_Florida 9-11-16_36. Buffalo 6-17-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 7-5-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 13-9-2 (35-31).

A_17,602 (19,070). T_2:27.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Libor Suchanek.

