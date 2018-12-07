Panthers sign K Catanzaro with Gano bothered by knee injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed Chandler Catanzaro to handle kicking duties against the Browns on Sunday.

Carolina’s regular kicker, Graham Gano, has been bothered by a knee injury and has not practiced the last two days.

Catanzaro most recently played with the Buccaneers, where he was 11 of 15 on field goal attempts in nine games before being cut on Nov. 12 after missing two field goals against the Redskins.

Gano, in his seventh season with the Panthers, is 14 of 16 on field goals this year, including a 63-yarder to beat the Giants. However, he also missed a field goal and extra point in a 20-19 loss to the Lions.

To make room on the roster, the Panthers placed guard Amini Silatolu (knee) on injured reserve.

