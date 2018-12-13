Listen Live Sports

Panthers-Wild Sums

December 13, 2018 10:46 pm
 
Florida 1 0 0—1
Minnesota 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Florida, Malgin 2 (Vatrano, Weegar), 2:20. 2, Minnesota, Niederreiter 6 (Dumba, Suter), 15:22. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Niederreiter 7 (Suter), 11:54. 4, Minnesota, Staal 12 (Spurgeon, Granlund), 15:29. Penalties_Granlund, MIN, (high sticking), 7:47.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Parise 15 (Niederreiter, Suter), 1:02. 6, Minnesota, Brodin 4 (Spurgeon, Parise), 3:51. Penalties_Zucker, MIN, (roughing), 11:55; Yandle, FLA, (roughing), 11:55; Coyle, MIN, (hooking), 17:20.

Shots on Goal_Florida 13-11-7_31. Minnesota 8-9-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 0.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 5-7-3 (26 shots-21 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-9-2 (31-30).

A_18,714 (18,064). T_2:31.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Matt MacPherson.

