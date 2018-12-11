Listen Live Sports

Parents of college student sue classmate, others over death

December 11, 2018 3:47 pm
 
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a 19-year-old college freshman who died of head injuries in a fall suffered after he had been drinking alcohol are seeking to hold his roommate and other students liable.

Lafayette College lacrosse recruit McCrae Williams died on Sept. 11, 2017, two days after he fell in his dorm room and likely hit his head on the concrete.

The Morning Call of Allentown reports that Williams’ parents filed suit against 10 students last week. The suit alleges that students either supplied him with alcohol or failed to seek immediate medical help for Williams after finding him on the floor, instead picking him up and putting him in bed. The students didn’t call 911 until the following day.

District Attorney John Morganelli declined to file criminal charges, saying there was no evidence of hazing or neglect.

