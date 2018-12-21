Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Parham scores 29 to lead VMI over North Alabama

December 21, 2018 9:15 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Bubba Parham scored 29 points and VMI snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating North Alabama 89-68 on Friday night.

Parham made 6 of 12 3-pointers, 8 of 18 field goals overall, and 7 of 9 free throws for the Keydets (6-7). Sarju Patel scored 19 points, Myles Lewis added 18 and Tyler Creammer had nine points and nine rebounds.

North Alabama (3-10), in its transition year to Division I, was led in scoring by Kendall Stafford with 16 points. Jamari Blackmon scored 15 points and made 3 of 5 3s. The rest of the Lions went 1 for 11 from beyond the arc.

North Alabama led 23-22 midway through the first half but went scoreless for 9:35, falling behind 46-23. VMI led at 52-25 at halftime.

North Alabama drew within 69-57 with 6:50 remaining in the game before VMI pulled away again.

