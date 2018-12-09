Listen Live Sports

Patriots, Chiefs, Saints can earn playoff spots

December 9, 2018
 
The Los Angeles Rams already have won the NFC West and could have some company in the playoffs by the end of Sunday’s play.

Plus, the Rams can clinch a first-round bye with a victory at Chicago in the night game.

New Orleans will win the NFC South by beating or tying Tampa Bay or having Carolina lose or tie at Cleveland. The Saints get a playoff berth with a Minnesota defeat and losses or ties by Philadelphia and Washington. But the Vikings don’t play until Monday night at Seattle.

In the AFC, Kansas City secures a postseason spot by winning at home against Baltimore.

New England can take its 10th consecutive AFC East title if it wins at Miami.

