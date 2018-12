Patriots-Steelers Stats

By The Associated Press

New England 7 0 3 0—10 Pittsburgh 7 7 0 3—17 First Quarter

Pit_McDonald 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 8:40.

NE_Hogan 63 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 6:48.

Second Quarter

Pit_A.Brown 17 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 12:01.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 33, :17.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 48, 2:30.

A_65,280.

___

NE Pit First downs 18 24 Total Net Yards 368 376 Rushes-yards 19-96 25-158 Passing 272 218 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-23 1-27 Interceptions Ret. 2-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-36-1 22-34-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-17 Punts 5-43.2 2-39.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 14-106 4-40 Time of Possession 29:11 30:49

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 13-59, Burkhead 4-25, White 2-12. Pittsburgh, Samuels 19-142, Ridley 3-16, Switzer 1-3, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_New England, Brady 25-36-1-279. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 22-34-2-235.

RECEIVING_New England, Edelman 7-90, White 5-25, Patterson 3-20, Burkhead 3-18, Hogan 2-68, Gronkowski 2-21, Develin 2-18, Gordon 1-19. Pittsburgh, A.Brown 4-49, Smith-Schuster 4-40, Rogers 4-20, Washington 3-65, Samuels 2-30, McDonald 2-13, Switzer 2-9, James 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 32.

