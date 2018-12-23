Rams star running back Gurley out against Cardinals.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is out against the Arizona Cardinals because of a knee injury.
Gurley did not practice on Thursday, but said he expected to play in Sunday’s game despite knee inflammation that flared up last week against Philadelphia.
Gurley leads the NFL with 21 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns for the Rams (11-3), who have already clinched the NFC West.
Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he would consider resting Gurley for the playoffs, even with the Rams on a two-game losing streak and trying to secure a first-round bye.
Gurley is the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 1,251 yards.
The Saints’ Austin Carr is the odd man out in New Orleans’ receiver group after Ted Ginn returned this week from an arthroscopic knee procedure that kept him out injured more than half the season. Left tackle Terron Armstead also makes a timely return to the lineup from his chest injury while fellow tackle Jermon Bushrod sits out with a sore hamstring.
For Pittsburgh, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is active after being listed as questionable because of a sore groin that limited him in practice this week.
Here’s the full list of inactives for Sunday’s games:
CHICAGO-SAN FRANCISCO
Bears: S Eddie Jackson (ankle), LB Aaron Lynch (elbow), QB Tyler Bray, WR Kevin White, OL Rashaad Coward, WR Javon Wims, DT Nick Williams.
49ers: S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), RB Alfred Morris, S Tyree Robinson, OL Erik Magnuson, OL Shon Coleman, DL Sheldon Day, NT Earl Mitchell.
LOS ANGELES RAMS-ARIZONA
Rams: RB Todd Gurley, DB Darious Williams, OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB Trevon Young, OL Jamil Demby, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT Tanzel Smart.
Cardinals: WR J.J. Nelson, CB Chris Jones, CB Deatrick Nichols, DE Markus Golden, OL Rees Odhiambo, OL Zach Golditch, TE Darrell Daniels.
PITTSBURGH-NEW ORLEANS
Steelers: S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, RB James Conner, T Zach Banner, LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, DE L.T. Walton, QB Mason Rudolph.
Saints: WR Simmie Cobbs Jr., LB Manti Teo, DL Mitch Loewen, T Jermon Bushrod, WR Austin Carr, TE Dan Arnold, DE Trey Hendrickson.
ATLANTA-CAROLINA
Falcons: RB Jeremy Langford, T Matt Gono, K Giorgio Tavecchio, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, DT Justin Zimmer, DT Terrell McClain, DB Ryan Neal.
Panthers: QB Cam Newton, DT Kawann Short, RB Travaris Cadet, WR Mose Frazier, TE Jason Vander Laan, DE Marquis Haynes, CB Lorenzo Doss.
HOUSTON-PHILADELPHIA
Texans: WR Keke Coutee, RB Lamar Miller, S Mike Tyson, CB Shareece Wright, T Roderick Johnson, DT Brandon Dunn, DE Joel Heath.
Eagles: LB D.J. Alexander, DT Bruce Hector, CB Sidney Jones, OL Matt Pryor, OL Isaac Seumalo, DB Chandon Sullivan, QB Carson Wentz.
NEW YORK GIANTS-INDIANAPOLIS
Giants: WR Odell Beckham Jr. WR Russell Shepard LB Alec Ogletree C Spencer Pulley QB Kyle Lauletta S Kamrin Moore DE Kerry Wynn.
Colts: C Josh Andrews WR Daurice Fountain S Clayton Geathers G Mark Glowinski S Rolan Milligan LB Anthony Walker RB Jonathan Williams.
GREEN BAY-NEW YORK JETS
Packers: WR Randall Cobb, DL Kenny Clark, OT Jason Spriggs, G Nico Siragusa, WR Allen Lazard, LB Kendall Donnerson, QB Tim Boyle.
Jets: WR Quincy Enunwa, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, QB Davis Webb, CB Derrick Jones, DB Jeremy Clark, OL Eric Smith, DL Folorunso Fatukasi.
MINNESOTA-DETROIT
Vikings: LB Eric Kendricks, QB Kyle Sloter, RB Mike Boone, WR Laquon Treadwell, OG Danny Isidora, DE Tashawn Bower, CB Craig James.
Lions: DE Kerry Hyder, CB Dee Virgin, OL Andrew Donnal, CB Teez Tabor, LB Nicholas Grigsby, WR Chris Lacy, C Leo Kolomatangi.
BUFFALO-NEW ENGLAND
Bills: QB Derek Anderson, RB Chris Ivory, G Vladmir Ducasse, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, CB Ryan Lewis, TE Charles Clay, S Dean Marlowe.
Patriots: DL Keionta Davis, DB Duke Dawson, OL James Ferentz, LB Brandon King, S Obi Melifonwu, DE Derek Rivers, DE Adrian Clayborn.
CINCINNATI-CLEVELAND
Bengals: CB KeiVarae Russell, CB Tony McRae, LB Jordan Evans, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Tyler Boyd, TE Jordan Franks, DE Kasim Edebali.
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, DB Phillip Gaines, LB Tanner Vallejo, OL Kyle Kalis, OL Desmond Harrison, DL Chad Thomas, DL Carl Davis.
JACKSONVILLE-MIAMI
Jaguars: K Josh Lambo, WR DJ Chark Jr., CB Tyler Patmon, RB T.J. Yeldon, LB Martrell Spaight, DT Eli Ankou, OL Brandon Thomas.
Dolphins: QB David Fales, S T.J. McDonald, CB Xavien Howard, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DT Kendrick Norton, WR Isaiah Ford.
TAMPA BAY-DALLAS
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR Justin Watson, DB Josh Shaw, CB David Rivers, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Tanner Hudson.
Cowboys: QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, CB Anthony Brown (hand/back), LB Sean Lee, LB Chris Covington, DE Dorance Armstrong, DL David Irving.
