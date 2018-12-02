Listen Live Sports

Peach Bowl Matchup

December 2, 2018 3:41 pm
 
Michigan (11-2, Big Ten, No. 7 CFP) vs. Florida (9-3, SEC, No. 10 CFP), Dec. 29

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

Michigan: RB Karan Higdon is Big Ten’s second-leading rusher with 1,178 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Florida: DL Jachai Polite has 16 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks, to rank third in the SEC in both categories.

NOTABLE

Michigan: Despite giving up 567 yards to Ohio State, the Wolverines still rank No. 1 nationally in total defense. They held eight opponents under 300 yards and five to 10 points or fewer.

Florida: Dan Mullen’s first Gators team has won five more games than it did year ago and finished second to Georgia in the SEC East.

LAST TIME

Michigan 33, Florida 17 (Sept. 2, 2017).

BOWL HISTORY

Michigan: First appearance in Peach Bowl, 47th bowl game (21-25)

Florida: Third appearance in Peach Bowl (0-2), 44th bowl game (22-21)

