Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Peatling scores 16, E Washington closes out Idaho St 65-55

December 31, 2018 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Mason Peatling scored 16 points and ignited a closing 11-2 run to help Eastern Washington defeat Idaho State 65-55 on Monday and end a seven-game losing streak against Division-I opponents.

With the Eagles (3-10, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) clinging to a one-point lead as the clock dipped under three minutes, Peatling turned a perfect pick-and-roll with Tyler Kidd into a 3-point play for a 57-53 lead.

Idaho State (5-6, 1-1) had turnovers on its next four possessions and EWU cashed in with a Jacob Davison layup and four free throws by Kidd. Kelvin Jones ended the drought with a layup with a half-minute left.

Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington, which shot 52 percent in the second half to ease a 33-29 halftime deficit.

Advertisement

Balint Mocsan led the Bengals with 17 points. ISU shot 41.5 percent and had 17 turnovers the Eagles turned into 21 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held