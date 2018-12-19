Pelicans-Bucks, Box

NEW ORLEANS (115)

Miller 7-15 0-0 20, S.Hill 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 10-18 3-6 27, Frazier 0-3 2-2 2, Holiday 10-20 0-0 25, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2, Okafor 6-8 5-7 17, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 3-8 0-0 7, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 43-92 10-15 115.

MILWAUKEE (123)

Middleton 5-13 4-4 14, Antetokounmpo 8-13 9-13 25, Lopez 3-8 2-2 10, Bledsoe 4-10 0-0 9, Brogdon 6-13 2-2 16, Wilson 4-10 0-0 9, Maker 2-2 2-4 7, G.Hill 4-5 1-1 11, Snell 4-6 2-2 13, Brown 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 43-85 24-30 123.

New Orleans 31 35 24 25—115 Milwaukee 33 29 28 33—123

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 19-42 (Miller 6-11, Holiday 5-9, Davis 4-9, Jackson 2-2, S.Hill 1-2, Moore 1-3, Frazier 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Harrison 0-3), Milwaukee 13-33 (Snell 3-5, G.Hill 2-2, Brogdon 2-3, Lopez 2-6, Maker 1-1, Brown 1-2, Wilson 1-4, Bledsoe 1-5, Middleton 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 41 (Davis 11), Milwaukee 48 (Wilson 10). Assists_New Orleans 28 (Holiday 12), Milwaukee 26 (Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 22, Milwaukee 18. A_17,341 (17,500).

