Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans-Bucks, Box

December 19, 2018 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW ORLEANS (115)

Miller 7-15 0-0 20, S.Hill 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 10-18 3-6 27, Frazier 0-3 2-2 2, Holiday 10-20 0-0 25, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2, Okafor 6-8 5-7 17, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 3-8 0-0 7, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 43-92 10-15 115.

MILWAUKEE (123)

Middleton 5-13 4-4 14, Antetokounmpo 8-13 9-13 25, Lopez 3-8 2-2 10, Bledsoe 4-10 0-0 9, Brogdon 6-13 2-2 16, Wilson 4-10 0-0 9, Maker 2-2 2-4 7, G.Hill 4-5 1-1 11, Snell 4-6 2-2 13, Brown 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 43-85 24-30 123.

New Orleans 31 35 24 25—115
Milwaukee 33 29 28 33—123

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 19-42 (Miller 6-11, Holiday 5-9, Davis 4-9, Jackson 2-2, S.Hill 1-2, Moore 1-3, Frazier 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Harrison 0-3), Milwaukee 13-33 (Snell 3-5, G.Hill 2-2, Brogdon 2-3, Lopez 2-6, Maker 1-1, Brown 1-2, Wilson 1-4, Bledsoe 1-5, Middleton 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 41 (Davis 11), Milwaukee 48 (Wilson 10). Assists_New Orleans 28 (Holiday 12), Milwaukee 26 (Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 22, Milwaukee 18. A_17,341 (17,500).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency