Pelicans-Lakers, Box

NEW ORLEANS (104)

Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 12-23 5-8 30, Randle 9-15 3-5 21, Frazier 1-2 0-0 2, Holiday 8-19 0-1 18, Miller 4-10 0-0 11, Okafor 4-7 0-2 8, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, K.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 4-18 0-0 10. Totals 44-102 8-16 104.

L.A. LAKERS (112)

James 8-20 6-9 22, Kuzma 8-15 4-5 23, Zubac 8-10 0-0 16, Ball 5-10 0-0 12, Ingram 6-14 6-8 18, Chandler 1-2 0-0 2, Rondo 3-10 2-3 8, Caldwell-Pope 2-6 0-0 5, Hart 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 43-92 18-25 112.

New Orleans 34 31 23 16—104 L.A. Lakers 34 35 25 18—112

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 8-27 (Miller 3-7, Moore 2-5, Holiday 2-7, Davis 1-4, Randle 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Hill 0-2), L.A. Lakers 8-32 (Kuzma 3-8, Hart 2-4, Ball 2-6, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Ingram 0-2, James 0-4, Rondo 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 53 (Davis 20), L.A. Lakers 48 (James 12). Assists_New Orleans 27 (Holiday 10), L.A. Lakers 28 (James 14). Total Fouls_New Orleans 24, L.A. Lakers 17. A_18,997 (18,997).

