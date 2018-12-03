Listen Live Sports

Pelicans rule out Mirotic with illness vs. Clippers

December 3, 2018 7:40 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out forward Nikola Mirotic from Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers because of an illness.

Mirotic’s absence, announced shortly before tip-off, removes one of New Orleans’ top scoring threats from the lineup.

Mirotic has been averaging 18.9 points and leads the Pelicans with 60 made 3-pointers in 24 games.

The Pelicans say starting guard E’Twaun Moore, who left Friday night’s loss in Miami with a right shin bruise, is available to return to action after missing Sunday night’s victory in Charlotte.

Moore is averaging 15.1 points per game.

