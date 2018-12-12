Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins-Blackhawks Sum

December 12, 2018 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 1 2 0—3
Chicago 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Chicago, Martinsen 1 (Kruger, Dahlstrom), 14:14. 2, Chicago, Seabrook 4 (Toews), 17:51. 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 2, 18:40.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Rust 3 (Grant), 5:46. 5, Chicago, DeBrincat 13 (Kane, Seabrook), 15:28 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 4 (Maatta, Aston-Reese), 19:03.

Third Period_7, Chicago, Kruger 4 (Martinsen, Keith), 3:49. 8, Chicago, Toews 14 (Saad), 18:58. 9, Chicago, Saad 9 (Toews), 19:39.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-17-13_43. Chicago 13-8-8_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 9-5-4 (27 shots-23 saves). Chicago, Crawford 6-14-1 (43-40).

A_21,232 (19,717). T_2:27.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brandon Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley