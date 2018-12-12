Penguins-Blackhawks Sums

Pittsburgh 1 2 0—3 Chicago 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Chicago, Martinsen 1 (Kruger, Dahlstrom), 14:14. 2, Chicago, Seabrook 4 (Toews), 17:51. 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 2, 18:40. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Rust 3 (Grant), 5:46. 5, Chicago, DeBrincat 13 (Kane, Seabrook), 15:28 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 4 (Maatta, Aston-Reese), 19:03. Penalties_Perlini, CHI, (tripping), 2:35; Dea, PIT, (holding), 15:06.

Third Period_7, Chicago, Kruger 4 (Martinsen, Keith), 3:49. 8, Chicago, Toews 14 (Saad), 18:58. 9, Chicago, Saad 9 (Toews), 19:39. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 1:39; Toews, CHI, (tripping), 4:04.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-17-13_43. Chicago 13-8-8_29.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 9-5-4 (27 shots-23 saves). Chicago, Crawford 6-14-1 (43-40).

A_21,232 (19,717). T_2:27.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brandon Gawryletz.

