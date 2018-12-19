Penguins-Capitals Sum

Pittsburgh 0 2 0—2 Washington 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Washington, Eller 5 (T.Wilson), 6:38. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 16 (Letang, Malkin), 9:15 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 7 (Guentzel, Crosby), 18:58.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-13-8_30. Washington 8-10-14_32.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 4; Washington 0 of 5.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 6-5-1 (32 shots-31 saves). Washington, Holtby 13-8-2 (30-28).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:33.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Derek Nansen.

