Penguins-Capitals Sums

Pittsburgh 0 2 0—2 Washington 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_T.Wilson, WSH, Major (fighting), 0:55; Oleksiak, PIT, Major (fighting), 0:55; Letang, PIT, (roughing), 4:05; Ovechkin, WSH, (roughing), 4:05; Siegenthaler, WSH, (holding), 6:54; Kempny, WSH, (cross checking), 14:10.

Second Period_1, Washington, Eller 5 (T.Wilson), 6:38. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 16 (Letang, Malkin), 9:15 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 7 (Guentzel, Crosby), 18:58. Penalties_Rust, PIT, (holding), 0:48; Pettersson, PIT, (high sticking), 2:58; Kempny, WSH, (tripping), 8:06; Guentzel, PIT, (holding), 12:12; Dumoulin, PIT, (holding stick), 20:00.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, (tripping), 4:13; Kessel, PIT, (tripping), 5:16.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-13-8_30. Washington 8-10-14_32.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 4; Washington 0 of 5.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 6-5-1 (32 shots-31 saves). Washington, Holtby 13-8-2 (30-28).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:33.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Derek Nansen.

