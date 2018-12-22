Penguins-Hurricanes Sum

Pittsburgh 1 2 0—3 Carolina 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Letang 8 (Crosby, Rust), 8:41.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 14 (Rust, Crosby), 3:00. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 15 (Kessel, Crosby), 19:09.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-8-16_32. Carolina 11-8-20_39.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 7-5-1 (39 shots-39 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 7-4-1 (32-29).

A_16,264 (18,680). T_2:23.

Referees_Jean Hebert, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Pierre Racicot.

