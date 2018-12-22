Penguins-Hurricanes Sum

|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0—3
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Letang 9 (Rust, Crosby), 8:41.
Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 16 (Crosby, Rust), 3:00. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 17 (Kessel, Crosby), 19:09.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-8-16_32. Carolina 11-8-20_39.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 4.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 8-5-1 (39 shots-39 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 7-5-1 (32-29).
A_16,264 (18,680). T_2:23.
Referees_Jean Hebert, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Pierre Racicot.
