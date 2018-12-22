Penguins-Hurricanes Sums

Pittsburgh 1 2 0—3 Carolina 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Letang 8 (Crosby, Rust), 8:41. Penalties_Riikola, PIT, (delay of game), 14:13.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 14 (Rust, Crosby), 3:00. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 15 (Kessel, Crosby), 19:09. Penalties_Brassard, PIT, (slashing), 10:44; Staal, CAR, (tripping), 12:20; Sheahan, PIT, (holding stick), 15:03.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Pettersson, PIT, (tripping), 8:16; Wallmark, CAR, (tripping), 19:21.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-8-16_32. Carolina 11-8-20_39.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 7-5-1 (39 shots-39 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 7-4-1 (32-29).

A_16,264 (18,680). T_2:23.

Referees_Jean Hebert, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Pierre Racicot.

