Penguins-Islanders Sum

|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|1
|0—2
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|1
|0
|0—1
|Pittsburgh won shootout 2-1.
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 8 (Bailey, Barzal), 6:32.
Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Brassard 4 (Guentzel), 2:13.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Pittsburgh 2 (Kessel G, Crosby NG, Malkin NG, Letang NG, Guentzel G), N.Y. Islanders 1 (Barzal NG, Komarov NG, Bailey G, Beauvillier NG, Filppula NG).
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 5-11-7-1_24. N.Y. Islanders 9-7-7-3_26.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 9-4-4 (26 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-5-3 (24-23).
A_13,917 (16,234). T_2:47.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Kiel Murchison.
