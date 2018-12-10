Listen Live Sports

Penguins-Islanders Sum

December 10, 2018 10:25 pm
 
Pittsburgh 0 0 1 0—2
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0 0—1
Pittsburgh won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 8 (Bailey, Barzal), 6:32.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Brassard 4 (Guentzel), 2:13.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Pittsburgh 2 (Kessel G, Crosby NG, Malkin NG, Letang NG, Guentzel G), N.Y. Islanders 1 (Barzal NG, Komarov NG, Bailey G, Beauvillier NG, Filppula NG).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 5-11-7-1_24. N.Y. Islanders 9-7-7-3_26.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 9-4-4 (26 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-5-3 (24-23).

A_13,917 (16,234). T_2:47.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Kiel Murchison.

