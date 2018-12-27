Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins re-sign Jake Guentzel to 5-year, $30M extension

December 27, 2018 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Jake Guentzel to a five-year, $30 million contract extension Thursday.

The extension runs through 2023-24.

The 24-year-old Guentzel joined the team midway through the 2016-17 season, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup. He led all players in the playoffs that season with 13 goals, second-most by a rookie in league history. He had 21 points to tie the NHL rookie record and five game-winning goals to set an NHL rookie mark. During the playoffs last season, he had 10 goals and 11 assists in 12 games.

A third-round pick in 2013, he has 15 goals and 18 assists in 36 games this season.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba