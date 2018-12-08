Penguins-Senators Sum

Pittsburgh 0 1 0 0—1 Ottawa 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Ottawa, Chabot 8 (Stone), 4:24.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Dea 4, 3:27.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Ottawa, Dzingel 12 (Chabot, Stone), 1:20 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 16-10-10_36. Ottawa 7-10-10-2_29.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 5.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 8-4-4 (29 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 12-11-3 (36-35).

A_15,795 (18,572). T_2:30.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Furman South. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Andrew Smith.

