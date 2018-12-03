Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins send struggling forward Daniel Sprong to Ducks

December 3, 2018 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Daniel Sprong experiment is over for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins sent Sprong to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for defenseman Marcus Pettersson.

Pittsburgh selected Sprong in the second round of the 2015 draft, but the 21-year-old struggled to find a secure spot in Pittsburgh’s forward group. He thrived at the American Hockey League level, scoring 32 goals in 2017-18 for Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but had trouble duplicating that success in the NHL. Sprong has four goals and five assists in 42 NHL games, including no goals and four assists in 16 games this season.

Pettersson, 22, had six assists this season for the Ducks and one goal in 49 career games after making his debut with Anaheim last season.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress