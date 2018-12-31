Penguins-Wild Sum

Pittsburgh 2 1 0—3 Minnesota 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Minnesota, Koivu 5 (Coyle, Niederreiter), 5:27 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 18 (Letang, Kessel), 15:43 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 17 (Crosby, Aston-Reese), 19:39.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Sheahan 5 (Cullen, Kessel), 10:19.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Parise 17 (Koivu, Granlund), 15:55.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-7-14_32. Minnesota 11-13-9_33.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 1; Minnesota 1 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 12-6-4 (33 shots-31 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 13-14-3 (32-29).

A_19,163 (18,064). T_2:29.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Derek Nansen.

