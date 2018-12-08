Listen Live Sports

Penn continues hot start with 83-65 victory over La Salle

December 8, 2018 6:19 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freshman reserve Michael Wang tossed in 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and Pennsylvania continued its best start since the 1994-95 season with an 83-65 victory over winless La Salle on Saturday.

Wang, who led the Quakers (8-2) in scoring for a second straight game, helped Penn shoot 57 percent (31 of 54) from the floor. Antonio Woods hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 with five assists, while AJ Brodeur pitched in with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Devon Goodman totaled 14 points and four assists for the Quakers, who beat Miami their last time out to snap a 13-game losing streak against Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Sophomore reserve David Beatty paced the Explorers (0-10) with 14 points. Jared Kimbrough returned from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury and scored nine with five rebounds. La Salle was playing its third straight game without leading scorer Pookie Powell, who is also out with a lower-body injury.

Penn, which raced to a 39-21 advantage at halftime, never let La Salle cut the lead to single digits in the second half. Penn leads the all-time series 41-31.

