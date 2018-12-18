Listen Live Sports

Perry, Gueye lead UAB over Alcorn State 76-49

December 18, 2018 8:12 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Perry scored 17 points, Makhtar Gueye added a career-high 15 points with five rebounds and three assists, and UAB beat Alcorn State 76-49 on Tuesday night to improve to 5-0 at home.

Zack Bryant scored 11 points and the Blazers (7-4) shot 60 percent in scoring the most points since netting 76 against West Alabama on November 18.

Gueye’s dunk sparked an 11-0 run and the Blazers led by 17 on Lewis Sullivan’s layup. UAB led 43-28 at halftime after shooting 81 percent (17 of 21) and 67 percent from distance.

Tavin Lovan’s layup put UAB up 54-37, but the Braves cut it to 55-44 on Maurice Howard’s free throw before the Blazers pulled away on a 14-0 run for a 71-46 lead on Nolan Bertrain’s 3.

Howard scored 15 points and dished four assists for the Braves (4-7), who shot 32 percent and saw their three-game winning streak end.

