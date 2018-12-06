Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Peru’s soccer boss arrested as part of criminal probe

December 6, 2018 8:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The head of Peru’s soccer federation was arrested Thursday, just a few months after leading his country back to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Prosecutors said Edwin Oviedo would be held initially for 15 days during an investigation of his alleged role in a criminal network that paid for several judges to attend the World Cup in Russia.

The 47-year-old businessman was taken into custody at his home in a wealthy section of Lima. Police were also seeking access to the soccer federation’s offices.

The junkets for judges were allegedly aimed at buying support for Oviedo, who faces another investigation for allegedly ordering the killings of two sugar industry union leaders.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Oviedo has denied all accusations.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus