PGA European-South African Open Leading Scores

|By The Associated Press
|Thursday
|At Randpark Golf Club
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|b-Bushwillow Course: Yardage: 7,116; Par: 71
|f-Firethorn Course: Yardage: 7,504; Par: 71
|Purse: $1.25 million
|First Round
|a-amateur
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|62b
|Madalitso Muthiya, Zambia
|63b
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|63f
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|64f
|Mark Williams, Zimbabwe
|65b
|Matt Wallace, Britain
|65b
|Tyrone Ferreira, South Africa
|65b
|Jbe Kruger, South Africa
|66b
|Adilson Da Silva, Brazil
|66b
|Tom Murray, England
|66b
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|66b
|David McIntyre, South Africa
|66b
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|66b
|Max Schmitt, Germany
|66f
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|66b
|Jake Roos, South Africa
|66f
|Also
|Jarin Todd, United States
|68b
|David Lipsky, United States
|69b
|John Catlin, United States
|70f
|Paul Peterson, United States
|70b
|Sean Crocker, United States
|71b
|Casey O’Toole, United States
|75f
|Kyle Pilgrim, United States
|76b
|Chase Koepka, United States
|76f
|Berry Henson, United States
|80f
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.