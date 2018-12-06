Listen Live Sports

PGA European-South African Open Leading Scores

December 6, 2018 6:57 pm
 
By The Associated Press
Thursday
At Randpark Golf Club
Johannesburg, South Africa
b-Bushwillow Course: Yardage: 7,116; Par: 71
f-Firethorn Course: Yardage: 7,504; Par: 71
Purse: $1.25 million
First Round
a-amateur
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 62b
Madalitso Muthiya, Zambia 63b
Kurt Kitayama, United States 63f
Zander Lombard, South Africa 64f
Mark Williams, Zimbabwe 65b
Matt Wallace, Britain 65b
Tyrone Ferreira, South Africa 65b
Jbe Kruger, South Africa 66b
Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 66b
Tom Murray, England 66b
Marcel Siem, Germany 66b
David McIntyre, South Africa 66b
Ernie Els, South Africa 66b
Max Schmitt, Germany 66f
Branden Grace, South Africa 66b
Jake Roos, South Africa 66f
Also
Jarin Todd, United States 68b
David Lipsky, United States 69b
John Catlin, United States 70f
Paul Peterson, United States 70b
Sean Crocker, United States 71b
Casey O’Toole, United States 75f
Kyle Pilgrim, United States 76b
Chase Koepka, United States 76f
Berry Henson, United States 80f

