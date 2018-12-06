PGA European-South African Open Leading Scores

By The Associated Press Thursday At Randpark Golf Club Johannesburg, South Africa b-Bushwillow Course: Yardage: 7,116; Par: 71 f-Firethorn Course: Yardage: 7,504; Par: 71 Purse: $1.25 million First Round a-amateur Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 62b Madalitso Muthiya, Zambia 63b Kurt Kitayama, United States 63f Zander Lombard, South Africa 64f Mark Williams, Zimbabwe 65b Matt Wallace, Britain 65b Tyrone Ferreira, South Africa 65b Jbe Kruger, South Africa 66b Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 66b Tom Murray, England 66b Marcel Siem, Germany 66b David McIntyre, South Africa 66b Ernie Els, South Africa 66b Max Schmitt, Germany 66f Branden Grace, South Africa 66b Jake Roos, South Africa 66f Also Jarin Todd, United States 68b David Lipsky, United States 69b John Catlin, United States 70f Paul Peterson, United States 70b Sean Crocker, United States 71b Casey O’Toole, United States 75f Kyle Pilgrim, United States 76b Chase Koepka, United States 76f Berry Henson, United States 80f

