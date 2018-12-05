Philbin: Winston Moss was let go because of ‘fit’ with team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin said that it wasn’t easy to let associate head coach Winston Moss go from the coaching staff, but that he came to the decision because he “just didn’t feel like the fit right now was where it needs to be.”

Philbin spoke on Wednesday before his first practice as the interim coach to replace the fired Mike McCarthy . Moss posted a message on Twitter on Tuesday that appeared to question that Packers leadership and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Find somebody that is going to hold #12 (Rodgers’ jersey number) and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard,” read part of Moss’ tweet , citing former Packers coach and Hall of Famer Vince Lombardi.

When asked about the tweet, Philbin said the decision didn’t have to do with just one factor. He then recounted what he told the team earlier this week.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.