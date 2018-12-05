Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philbin: Winston Moss was let go because of ‘fit’ with team

December 5, 2018 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin said that it wasn’t easy to let associate head coach Winston Moss go from the coaching staff, but that he came to the decision because he “just didn’t feel like the fit right now was where it needs to be.”

Philbin spoke on Wednesday before his first practice as the interim coach to replace the fired Mike McCarthy . Moss posted a message on Twitter on Tuesday that appeared to question that Packers leadership and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Find somebody that is going to hold #12 (Rodgers’ jersey number) and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard,” read part of Moss’ tweet , citing former Packers coach and Hall of Famer Vince Lombardi.

When asked about the tweet, Philbin said the decision didn’t have to do with just one factor. He then recounted what he told the team earlier this week.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon