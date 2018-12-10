Listen Live Sports

Phoenix Suns sign big man Eric Moreland

December 10, 2018 10:39 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have signed post player Eric Moreland.

The Suns announced the signing after the start of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 6-foot-10 Moreland has played in 78 games over three seasons with the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons. He appeared in 67 games with the Pistons last season, averaging 2.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12 minutes per game.

The 26-year-old Moreland was in the Toronto Raptors’ training camp before this season. Undrafted in 2014 after four years at Oregon State, he has played three seasons in the G-League.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

