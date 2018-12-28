Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pierces leads W&M past James Madison 79-74 in CAA opener

December 28, 2018 9:16 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WILLAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Pierce had 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals and William & Mary held off James Madison 79-74 in the Colonial Athletic Conference opener on Friday night.

The Tribe (5-8) made 5 of its last 7 shots while the Dukes (7-7) missed their last nine.

After Stuckey Mosley’s jumper tied the game at 70, James Madison never made another field goal. The Tribe scored five straight to take a 75-70 lead into the final minute. Matt Lewis made four free throws for the Dukes but Nathan Knight made a pair of free throws with 26 seconds and after James Madison missed a potential tying 3-pointer at 14 seconds, L.J. Owens capped a 3-on-1 runout with a dunk to seal it with 10 seconds to go.

Chase Audige had 19 points for Williams & Mary with Knight adding 17 plus eight rebounds, six blocks and four assists.

Advertisement

Lewis paced the Dukes with a season-high 26 points, hitting five 3-pointers and all nine of his free throws. Mosley had 16 with a career-high six assists.

There were 14 ties and seven lead changes. James Madison had a 12-point lead with 7:22 to go in the first half but Williams & Mary rallied for a 37-36 lead at the break.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union