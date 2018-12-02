Pinstripe Bowl Matchup

Miami (7-5, ACC) vs. Wisconsin (7-5, Big Ten), Dec. 27, 5:15 p.m. EST (ESPN).

LOCATION: New York.

TOP PLAYERS

Miami: Junior LB Shaq Quarterman had 76 tackles, 13 for a loss, and was picked for the All-ACC first team, while junior RB back Travis Homer had 969 yards rushing, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Wisconsin: Sophomore RB Jonathan Taylor is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,989 yards and 16 TDs.

NOTABLE

Miami: The Hurricanes were ranked No. 8 in the preseason but lost four straight before finishing the season with an impressive 24-3 win over the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh.

Wisconsin: The Badgers were ranked fourth by The AP in the preseason but were hurt by a head injury to QB Alex Hornibrook that limited him to nine games and Wisconsin ended the regular season with a loss to Minnesota, its first to the Golden Gophers since 2003.

LAST TIME

Wisconsin is 2-0 against Miami in the postseason, including a 34-24 victory in last year’s Orange Bowl. The Badgers lead the all-time series 3-2.

BOWL HISTORY

Miami: The Hurricanes are 19-20 in bowl games and have lost twice in the Sun Bowl, to Washington State in 2015 and Notre Dame in 2010.

Wisconsin: The Badgers will be making their 17th straight bowl appearance and are 15-14 overall in the postseason. They defeated UCLA by one point in the 2000 Sun Bowl.

