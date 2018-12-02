Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pinstripe Bowl Matchup

December 2, 2018 6:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Miami (7-5, ACC) vs. Wisconsin (7-5, Big Ten), Dec. 27, 5:15 p.m. EST (ESPN).

LOCATION: New York.

TOP PLAYERS

Miami: Junior LB Shaq Quarterman had 76 tackles, 13 for a loss, and was picked for the All-ACC first team, while junior RB back Travis Homer had 969 yards rushing, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Wisconsin: Sophomore RB Jonathan Taylor is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,989 yards and 16 TDs.

NOTABLE

Miami: The Hurricanes were ranked No. 8 in the preseason but lost four straight before finishing the season with an impressive 24-3 win over the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh.

Wisconsin: The Badgers were ranked fourth by The AP in the preseason but were hurt by a head injury to QB Alex Hornibrook that limited him to nine games and Wisconsin ended the regular season with a loss to Minnesota, its first to the Golden Gophers since 2003.

LAST TIME

Wisconsin is 2-0 against Miami in the postseason, including a 34-24 victory in last year’s Orange Bowl. The Badgers lead the all-time series 3-2.

BOWL HISTORY

Miami: The Hurricanes are 19-20 in bowl games and have lost twice in the Sun Bowl, to Washington State in 2015 and Notre Dame in 2010.

Wisconsin: The Badgers will be making their 17th straight bowl appearance and are 15-14 overall in the postseason. They defeated UCLA by one point in the 2000 Sun Bowl.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 Changing Behavior and Reducing Risk
12|11 CDM & Eggs
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress