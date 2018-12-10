Pistons-76ers, Box

DETROIT (102)

Kennard 11-18 1-2 28, Leuer 4-8 0-0 8, Drummond 8-12 5-11 21, R.Jackson 6-14 0-0 15, Brown 3-7 0-0 6, Ellenson 2-5 0-0 5, Pachulia 2-7 2-2 6, Calderon 5-7 1-2 11, Galloway 0-3 1-2 1, Robinson III 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 41-84 11-21 102.

PHILADELPHIA (116)

Butler 0-3 0-0 0, Chandler 3-7 0-0 7, Embiid 6-16 11-14 24, Simmons 8-11 2-9 18, Redick 3-12 5-5 13, Muscala 3-6 2-3 10, A.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, McConnell 5-10 2-2 14, Shamet 3-9 1-2 10, Milton 0-0 0-0 0, Korkmaz 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 39-88 23-35 116.

Detroit 29 18 29 26—102 Philadelphia 38 18 31 29—116

3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-21 (Kennard 5-8, R.Jackson 3-6, Ellenson 1-2, Leuer 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Pachulia 0-1, Brown 0-2), Philadelphia 15-37 (Korkmaz 4-7, Shamet 3-7, McConnell 2-3, Muscala 2-5, Redick 2-7, Chandler 1-3, Embiid 1-4, Butler 0-1). Fouled Out_R.Jackson. Rebounds_Detroit 46 (Drummond 17), Philadelphia 48 (Simmons 10). Assists_Detroit 23 (R.Jackson 7), Philadelphia 27 (Simmons 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 24, Philadelphia 19. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second), Drummond, McConnell. A_20,199 (20,478).

