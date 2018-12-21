Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Hornets, Box

December 21, 2018 9:32 pm
 
DETROIT (86)

Bullock 4-9 0-0 11, Griffin 8-16 7-9 23, Drummond 8-18 1-4 17, Jackson 3-10 5-6 12, Kennard 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Leuer 2-3 1-1 5, Pachulia 1-3 0-2 2, Calderon 2-5 0-0 6, Galloway 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 32-82 14-22 86.

CHARLOTTE (98)

Batum 1-4 0-2 2, Williams 7-14 3-5 24, Zeller 1-2 1-1 3, Walker 9-17 0-0 22, Lamb 3-11 4-5 11, Bridges 2-3 3-4 7, Kidd-Gilchrist 4-7 4-4 12, Hernangomez 5-9 1-1 11, Parker 1-8 4-6 6. Totals 33-75 20-28 98.

Detroit 21 19 25 21—86
Charlotte 25 20 30 23—98

3-Point Goals_Detroit 8-34 (Bullock 3-8, Calderon 2-3, Brown 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Kennard 0-2, Drummond 0-2, Galloway 0-3, Griffin 0-4), Charlotte 12-24 (Williams 7-11, Walker 4-9, Lamb 1-2, Batum 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Fouled Out_Zeller. Rebounds_Detroit 41 (Drummond 16), Charlotte 43 (Zeller 8). Assists_Detroit 21 (Griffin 5), Charlotte 19 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 22, Charlotte 23. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second), Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_15,812 (19,077).

